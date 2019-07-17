U-23 Reggae Boyz held to 1-1 draw by Dominica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Under-23 national footballers had a minor setback in their quest for Olympic qualification when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dominica in their Group A Caribbean qualifier at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex Wednesday night.



Dominica stunned the home crowd in the 37th minute when Tobi Jno Hope rammed home from close range after goalkeeper Jeadine White failed to hold onto a rasping drive by George Javon.



But the young Reggae Boyz salvaged a crucial point as substitute Nique Daley tapped home in the 52nd minute from a Alex Marshall cross. Daley had replaced Daniel Green three minutes earlier.



It was a disappointed result for host Jamaica as they were expected to secured maximum three points against one of the minnows in the region.



Instead both teams are on one point in the three team group of which the winner alone will advance to the next phase.



Dominica will play St Kitts and Nevis on Friday at 4:00 pm before Jamaica play St Kitts on Sunday.



Howard Walker