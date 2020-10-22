UK seals temporary Brexit trade deal with EFTA nations
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain has agreed a provisional trade deal with Norway, Switzerland and two other non-EU partners to ensure continuity after its Brexit divorce from the European Union, sources said Thursday.
The arrangement with the European Free Trade Association -- which also includes Iceland and Liechtenstein -- is set to keep most trade tariff-free on January 1.
The EFTA countries are outside the EU. Three of them pay to ensure access to the bloc's single market under an overarching partnership called the European Economic Area (EEA). Switzerland has its own patchwork of deals with the EU.
Britain left the EU in January but remains bound by most of its rules and regulations until the end of the year under the terms of its historic divorce from the bloc.
From 2021, it will lie outside the single market but is engaged in tough talks with Brussels to finalise a new trading partnership.
London is still negotiating with the EFTA states to secure a fuller free trade agreement next year.
Norway on Wednesday confirmed a temporary trade pact with Britain to take effect on January 1, after the two countries last month agreed a side deal on fishing rights.
Fisheries remains one of the main stumbling blocks holding up a UK-EU deal as talks resumed on Thursday. If no deal is done, Britain and the EU will revert to more onerous trading terms under the World Trade Organization.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy