UK's Johnson 'very worried' about trade tensions, tariff hikes
BIARRITZ, France (AFP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that he was "very concerned" about the trade tensions between the US and China, saying their tit-for-tat tariff hikes were harmful for the global economy.
"I'm very worried about the way it's going, the growth of protectionism, of tariffs that we're seeing," Johnson said as he arrived at the G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz, where he was to make his full international debut as Britain's premier.
"Those who support tariffs are at risk of incurring the blame for the downturn in the global economy," he said. "This is not the way to proceed."
The question of tariffs is of particular concern for Johnson as he prepares to lead Britain out of the EU with the prospect of a no-deal Brexit on October 31 looking increasingly likely — which experts warn would cost both sides dearly.
His remarks echoed earlier warnings from the European Union, which warned that the escalating trade spat between Washington and Beijing could drive economies around the world into recession.
"Trade wars will lead to recession, while trade deals will boost the economy," EU President Donald Tusk as G7 leaders descended on Biarritz for a three-day summit.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the summit, also weighed in, saying trade tensions were "bad for everyone".
"We have to achieve some form of de-escalation, stabilise things, and avoid this trade war that is taking place all over," he said, just hours after Trump threatened to impose heavy punitive tariffs on France over its tax on US tech giants.
Trade disputes appear set to dominate the agenda of this year's G7 summit, with Tusk and Macron warning that an ambitious deal between the EU and Latin America's Mercosur bloc was at risk over Brazil's response to wildfires in the Amazon.
But Tusk also said the EU would respond in kind if the US imposed tariffs on French wine.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy