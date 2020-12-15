UPDATE: Tommy Lee charged with illegal possession of firearm

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Popular Dancehall entertainer, Tommy Lee Sparta, whose given name is Leroy Russell, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He remains in police custody and is to appear in court to answer to the charges on January 6, 2020.

The police said Russell is also the subject of other criminal investigations.

He was reportedly held with the firearm during a traffic stop about 6:00 pm yesterday.

The police report that a Toyota Mark X motorcar was stopped during an operation on Holborn Road, St Andrew, the occupants searched and the suspect found with a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition.

The other men held along with Russell remain in police custody and are being investigated by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (CTOC) Unit, the police said.