US Coast Guard, partners interdict drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says that along with partners in the United States and the region, seven drug-smuggling vessels were recently interdicted.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said that the US Navy, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), US Air and Marine Operations and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard interdicted the suspected drug smuggling vessels over 10 days near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The collaboration between the US federal agencies resulted in more than 3,700 pounds of cocaine, worth more than US $64 million and 19 suspected drug smugglers being apprehended.

“These individuals may now face criminal charges by prosecution partners in the Department of Justice,” the US Coast Guard said.

“Seven successful drug smuggling ventures disrupted in 10 days is a clear example of the mission ready team we have here in the Seventh District's area of responsibility,” said Rear Admiral Eric C Jones, Seventh Coast Guard District commander.

“I am proud of the diverse Coast Guard teams that enable us to deliver mission excellence anytime, anywhere,” he added. “However, these cases represent the collective work of a larger interagency and international team whose unified efforts counter the nefarious activities of transnational criminal organisations that seek to disrupt and destabilise everywhere they operate.

“Thanks to our enduring partnerships and daily cooperation between numerous agencies, notably the US Navy, CBP Air and Marine Operations, and our fellow Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard teammates, we were able to disrupt drug smuggling efforts where they were most vulnerable; the maritime domain,” Jones continued.

The US Coast Guard said that, on April 1, the Miami-based US Southern Command began enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere “to disrupt the flow of drugs in support of Presidential National Security Objectives.”

It said numerous US agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security cooperated in the effort to combat transnational organised crime.

“The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, play a role in counter-drug operations,” the US Coast Guard said.

“The fight against drug cartels in the Caribbean Sea requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions by international partners and US Attorneys Offices in districts across the nation,” it added.

The US Coast Guard said the law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Caribbean Sea is conducted under the authority of the Coast Guard 7th District, headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The interdictions, including the actual boardings, are led and conducted by members of the US Coast Guard.

The Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF) is a multi-agency Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force group operating in the District of Puerto Rico focusing on Caribbean and South American-based transnational criminal organisations involved in the maritime and air smuggling shipments of narcotics from Puerto Rico to the Continental US and in the “laundering of drug proceeds using bulk cash smuggling and sophisticated laundering activities.”