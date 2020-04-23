US House of Representatives passes US$483 bn stimulus as job losses soar
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) - The House of Representatives passed a new US$483 billion economic stimulus bill Thursday as US job losses due to the coronavirus soared and businesses clamoured for more support.
The House voted overwhelmingly for the bill, already passed by the Senate, and President Donald Trump indicated he would quickly sign it into law to pump more emergency funding into the world's largest economy.
The bill came as another 4.4 million US workers filed new claims for jobless benefits, bringing the total to 26.4 million since mid-March.
Unemployment has rocketed as much of the nation shut down to stall the spread of the virus, which has taken about 48,000 lives across the country since February.
The House vote capped two weeks of wrangling by Democrats and Republicans over how to add to the massive US$2.2 trillion CARES act enacted in late March to support businesses and families hit hard by shutdowns and layoffs.
The unemployment claims figures released Thursday show that layoffs have continued at a high rate for a fifth week, despite help from Congress.
The new package would provide another $320 billion for small businesses to keep their doors open and pay their workers, after the initial $349 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program was drained in just two weeks.
The new funding will also provide US$75 billion for hospitals, US$25 billion to expand virus testing and US$60 billion in disaster recovery loans and grants.
Lawmakers donned masks to enter the House in small groups to comment on the legislation and then to vote, with the chamber emptied out for a sweeping sterilization halfway through the session.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy