US citizen reported missing in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Police in Westmoreland are trying to locate an American citizen who has been reported missing since Monday.

He is 23-year-old Seford Taylor of Queens in New York, USA and Jerusalem Mountain in Westmoreland.

Taylor, who the police said is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall, was last seen at his Westmoreland address about 7:00 pm.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of of Seford Taylor is being asked to contact the Morgans Bridge police at 876-955-1375, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.