US funding sees COVID-19 antibody trial enter next phase
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — UK pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca said on Monday it will advance trials of a COVID-19 treatment to a crucial third stage, after the United States invested US$486 million (411 million euros) in its development.
The US government's investment will see up to 100,000 doses delivered "towards the end of 2020", with the option for another one million doses next year, AstraZeneca said.
The company is enrolling 6,100 participants in two separate testing regimes of the "long-acting antibody (LAAB)" combination treatment in the United States and other countries, starting "in the next weeks".
One will evaluate its safety and efficacy "to prevent infection for up to 12 months" and involves around 5,000 participants, the company said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.
The second will evaluate post-exposure prophylaxis and pre-emptive treatment in approximately 1,100 participants, it added.
AstraZeneca said it is also planning additional trials to evaluate the drug in approximately 4,000 patients for the treatment of COVID-19.
"This agreement with the US government will help accelerate the development of our long-acting antibody combination which has the potential to provide immediate and long-lasting effect in both preventing and treating COVID-19 infections," chief executive Pascal Soriot said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy