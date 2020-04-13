US records 1,509 deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) - The United States recorded 1,509 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Monday (7:30 pm Jamaica time).

The number of fatalities was similar to the previous day's toll of 1,514.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 23,529 people in the US, the most of any country.