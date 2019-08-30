US suggests won't prosecute Venezuela's Maduro if he leaves
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A US envoy suggested Thursday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will be safe from US prosecution if he quits but acknowledged that his departure remained elusive despite a half-year pressure campaign by Washington.
Elliott Abrams, the US pointman on Venezuela, renewed demands that Maduro cede power to opposition chief Juan Guaido but said there was no "personal edge" to the position.
"We are not trying to go after him," Abrams told reporters.
"We are not after punishment or vengeance; we are after political change," he said.
The United States blames Maduro for the economic collapse of Venezuela, from which millions have fled due to basic shortages, and considers him illegitimate after wide reports of irregularities in last year's election.
"Our goal here is a recovery of democracy and prosperity in Venezuela. We believe this cannot be achieved under Nicolas Maduro," Abrams said.
But he acknowledged that there was no sign that Maduro was planning to leave.
"I would have to say I have not yet seen any sign of willingness to negotiate that kind of compromise, which of course is very unfortunate, because that's the way out for Venezuela," he said.
Abrams also said that there were no negotiations between the United States and Maduro, although he said that Washington has spoken to his regime on practical issues such as the status of US government facilities in Venezuela.
More than 50 countries recognize Guaido as the interim president and the United States has slapped sanctions against Venezuela's oil, by far its top export.
The United States has also imposed personal sanctions on Maduro and his family, and US prosecutors frequently take legal action against former officials over allegations of corruption or human rights abuses.
But Maduro still enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy