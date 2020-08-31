UTech extends campus closure for sanitisation after COVID case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Professor Colin Gyles, Acting President of University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica is advising faculty, staff, students and other stakeholders that the university's Papine campus will be closed for a further three days this week.

The closure is to facilitate extensive sanitisation of the campus using COVID-19 approved procedures and products.

On Sunday, Gyles informed that there had been a confirmed case of the virus at the university.

He said no one will be permitted to enter the campus during the closure and classes and services will be delivered online.

The campus is to be re-opened on Friday at 8:00 am.