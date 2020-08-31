UWI Mona closes admin building after COVID case
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies, Mona says it received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case today and, as such, will be closing the senate and administrative annex buildings for 48 hours to facilitate deep cleaning and disinfecting.
The individual is a member of staff, who works in a specialised area with no contact with the public or other departments, and has not been on campus since August 25, the university said in an advisory.
It said all activities normally available within the said buildings will be available online, as access to the buildings will be restricted.
"We know that students and their parents/guardians have been making arrangements to engage the UWI Registry and Bursary, including SAS, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"Faculties/Offices safely distanced from the senate and administrative annex will continue with their operations at this time.
"We wish to assure all members of our campus community that all decisions taken have the health and safety of our staff and students at heart, and we implore all to follow the latest prevention guidelines that have been published widely," said UWI.
