UWI to extend students' health card access — Guild president

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the University of the West Indies, Mona Guild, Christina Williams has announced an extended health card policy for students at the institution.



Williams said the policy was passed yesterday and is to take effect in September.



"Starting September 2020 you will be able to access doctors and pharmacies ISLANDWIDE," she tweeted.



Currently, students enrolled on UWI's health insurance plan must obtain their medical services and prescription drugs at the University Health Centre (UHC) or at public hospitals in Jamaica.



