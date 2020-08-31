UWI undertaking regional study on COVID, says T&T health minister

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago government says it is awaiting the results of a University of the West Indies (UWI) study on whether the coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed within the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Health Minister Terence Deyalsingh said Monday.

Speaking at the virtual Ministry of Health of news conference, Deyalsingh said that he held talks with officials at the UWI two weeks ago on the issue, noting that there had been an increase in COVID-19 deaths in the region.

“You use the world mutation, I would use the word changes. The virus has in fact seemed to have changed. The University of the West Indies when I met with them two Thursdays ago, they are now looking to undertake a study to see how the virus has changed, not only in Trinidad and Tobago, but for the Caribbean.

“As I said….COVID deaths rise in Caricom nations. This is a Caricom thing. Not a Trinidad thing, not a Tobago thing, a Barbados thing, a Jamaica thing.”

“So with Professor Christine Carrington, who has been here several times, they are undertaking a study to see what is the exact feature of the virus circulating in the Caricom region now. They have the machinery, they were supposed to acquire all the consumables. They will do it and as soon as they will have it, they will let us know,” he said, adding “so we are awaiting the University of the West Indies to tell us where we are, how the virus has in fact changed overtime”.

Deyalsingh also disclosed that the number of deaths had risen by one to 22 with 36 new positive cases of the virus being recorded over the past 24 hours pushing the total to 1,727. There are 1,029 active cases.

The health minister also disclosed that each country in the region has “to evaluate its risk profile and we have absolutely no problem with Barbados implementing that measure,” in response to a question by reporters that students studying at the University of the West Indies (UWI) at Cave Hill could be affected by new protocols announced by Bridgetown to curb the spread of the virus.

Barbados now requires that people entering the island from Trinidad and Tobago must have a completed negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of departing TT.

Deyalsingh said the Ministry of Health here would do as much as humanly possible to help them, it would include giving them priority at testing centres here “so that they can leave”.

Deyalsingh also said it was important for the people of Trinidad and Tobago to understand that many countries which successfully handled the first wave of the pandemic are now “recording record numbers of new infections in the second wave.

“This is nothing to celebrate but this is what is happening globally and regionally,” he told reporters.