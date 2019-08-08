Uruguay, Venezuela issue travel warning against US
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (AP) — Uruguay and Venezuela have issued a warning to their citizens about travelling to the US after two mass shootings killed more than 30 people.
Uruguay's Foreign Ministry in a statement cited three cities citizens should avoid: Albuquerque, Detroit and Baltimore, stating that the three cities are among the 20 most dangerous in the world and cited CEOWORLD magazine at its source.
Albuquerque has garnered national attention in recent years over its high auto theft rates and violent shootings.
Uruguay advised its citizens to avoid US theme parks, shopping centers, art festivals, religious activities and sporting events.
Albuquerque spokesman Matt Ross said it was absurd for Albuquerque to be cited.
Venezuela's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting its citizens "postpone travel" to the US in light of "hate crimes."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy