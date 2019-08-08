Uruguay, Venezuela issue travel warning against US

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (AP) — Uruguay and Venezuela have issued a warning to their citizens about travelling to the US after two mass shootings killed more than 30 people.

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry in a statement cited three cities citizens should avoid: Albuquerque, Detroit and Baltimore, stating that the three cities are among the 20 most dangerous in the world and cited CEOWORLD magazine at its source.

Albuquerque has garnered national attention in recent years over its high auto theft rates and violent shootings.

Uruguay advised its citizens to avoid US theme parks, shopping centers, art festivals, religious activities and sporting events.

Albuquerque spokesman Matt Ross said it was absurd for Albuquerque to be cited.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting its citizens "postpone travel" to the US in light of "hate crimes."