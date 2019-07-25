Statue of Veronica Campbell-Brown to be unveiled later this year
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government is to salute outstanding Jamaican and world athlete, Veronica Campbell-Brown, during Heritage Week later this year, by unveiling a statue in her honour.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grangemade the disclosure during her contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Campbell-Brown, who competes in the 100 and 200 metres events, has won three Olympic gold medals, three silver, and two bronze medals.
Grange reminded that last year during Heritage Week, the statue of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was installed at Independence Park.
“She has been an amazing ambassador for our country. She is humble, confident and respectful at all times. We salute you Shelly-Ann,” she said.
The minister added that the Government is also finalising arrangements for the installation of the statue of noted sprinter, Asafa Powell, later this year.
