Vale Royal breakdown not cause of lack of consensus on crime, says AG

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte has denied that the failure to resume bipartisan meetings at Vale Royal, has led to a lack of national consensus on dealing with crime and violence.

Speaking at Tuesday's National Crime and Violence Prevention Summit, hosted by the Opposition People's National Party (PNP), the attorney general said the government is in agreement that the high rate of murder and wanton criminality must be handled with urgency.

“It is true that some of the follow up meetings desired are yet to be convened. But it is also true that the Government has been regularly convening various other meetings where the Opposition and other stakeholders have been present,” she said.

She also noted her presence at the summit, representing the government, as a sign that it remains “willing and ready” to participate in forums like the national crime and violence summit.

“We take it as our duty to our country to, and for our citizens, to ensure that these non-partisan consultations take place,” she said.

She also stated that she expects the Vale Royal consultations to resume, soon.

Balford Henry