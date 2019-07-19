Vaz reaffirms 'no mining in Cockpit Country protected area'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, has again reaffirmed the government's position that there is no mining in the Cockpit Country's protected area.

“I would like to utilise this platform to reiterate the information in a press release issued by the Government recently, that there is no mining in the area to be protected as the Cockpit Country (Designated) Protected Area,” Vaz said in the Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives, Tuesday.

“This was confirmed by the relevant regulatory and management agencies,” he added.

The minister told the House that the Forestry Department is currently focused on financing the implementation and monitoring of its National Forest Management and Conservation Plan (NFMCP) 2016-2026, which was tabled in February, 2018.

He said that the implementation currently is being supported by the four-year budget support programme titled: “Addressing Environmental and Climate Change Challenges through Improved Forest Management for Jamaica.”

The programme is financed under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), and its overall objective is to assist the Government in implementing the Forest Policy of 2017, (and supporting the National Forest Management and Conservation Plan to sustainably manage and utilise Jamaica's forest resources to enhance social and economic development and contribute to building the country's climate resilience.

Balford Henry