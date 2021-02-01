Victim Services Division relocates St Catherine, St Mary offices

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Ministry of Justice's Victim Services Division's (VSD) has expanded its reach, following relocation of two of its parish offices to newly renovated spaces in St Catherine and St Mary.

The St Catherine Parish Office, previously housed at Lot 366, Essex Drive, Greendale, Spanish Town now operates from Shop 12A, Oasis Plaza in Spanish Town, while the former home of the St Mary Mediation and Restorative Justice Centre at 33 Main Street, Port Maria, St Mary, is the new location for the St Mary Parish Office, formerly located at the Port Maria Court House.

The ministry said renovations to the buildings amounted to just under $8 million and included painting, improvements to the water supply and ventilation; mould removal and ceiling repairs.

Director of the VSD, Rev Osbourne Bailey, expressed his delight at the new locations and says the improved office spaces will serve more clients in more comfortable surroundings.

“E-counselling stations will be set up and our counsellors will be able to conduct more sessions with more victims. The space at Oasis Plaza, in particular, is central to commerce and transportation and thus our clients can easily access the office and our services,” he said.

The VSD provides therapeutic interventions for victims of crime through its 14 parish offices. It served 5,123 victims in 2019, and increased to 6,144 in 2020. Victims are provided with face to face and e-counselling sessions, as well as other services designed to help them cope and eventually heal from the emotional trauma from crime and violence.

People living in St Catherine and St Mary who want to access the services of the VSD can contact the new offices at (876) 358-9984 and (876) 994-9125 respectively.