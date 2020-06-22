Virgin Atlantic to resume flights to Jamaica in October

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to restart passenger flights from the London Heathrow in the UK to 17 destinations, including the Caribbean, from August 2020.

The announcement today comes after Virgin Atlantic, whose future has been in the balance since the coronavirus outbreak, said it would restart operations with flights from London Heathrow to New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong on July 20 and 21. Orlando was one destination for which flights were set to resume on July 20, however, the carrier delayed the resumption to August 24.

Flights from Barbados to London Heathrow start on August 2, while flights from Antigua, Montego Bay in Jamaica and Tobago (via Antigua) will return in October.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer, Virgin Atlantic commented: “…we are monitoring external conditions extremely closely, in particular the travel restrictions many countries have in place including the 14-day quarantine policy for travellers entering the UK.”

Acknowledging that as the COVID-19 crisis subsides air travel will be a vital enabler of the UK's economic recovery, Jarvinen called on the UK government to continually review its quarantine measures.

He suggested that the UK “…look at a multi-layered approach of carefully targeted public health and screening measures, including air bridges, which will support a successful and safe restart of international air travel for passengers and businesses”.

Virgin Atlantic's planned return to flying from London Heathrow Terminal 2 (subject to change and dependent on travel restrictions)

Planned restart date Routes 20th July 2020 London Heathrow to Hong Kong 21st July 2020 London Heathrow to New York JFK, Los Angeles 1st August 2020 London Heathrow to Barbados 4th August 2020 London Heathrow to Shanghai 4th August 2020 London Heathrow to San Francisco 9th August 2020 London Heathrow to Tel Aviv 18th August 2020 London Heathrow to Miami 23rd August 2020 London Heathrow to Lagos 24th August 2020 London Heathrow and Manchester to Orlando (subject to CDC approval*) 25th August 2020 London Heathrow to Atlanta September 2020 London Heathrow to Washington, Seattle, Las Vegas September 2020 London Heathrow to Mumbai, Delhi September 2020 London Heathrow to Johannesburg October 2020 London Heathrow to Boston October 2020 London Heathrow to Montego Bay, Antigua, Grenada and Tobago (via Antigua) October 2020 Manchester to Barbados

Virgin Atlantic said seasonal services from Glasgow and Belfast to Orlando will resume for selected dates in summer 2021 but it expects more flights from London Heathrow and Manchester to resume in September and October 2020, with flights from Barbados to Manchester expected to resume in October 2020.

The carrier also said measures would be put in place at airports and onboard aircraft to ensure safety, including health questionnaires, temperature screening and health packs including masks and hand sanitiser for passengers.