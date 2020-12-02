Voter ID card renewals to resume December 7

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says the voter ID Card renewal exercise will resume on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The process was postponed due to the emerging pandemic and the preparation and execution of the September 3 general election.

According to the commission, electors can expect to start receiving the new voter ID cards during the first quarter of 2021. It noted that in the interim, current voter ID cards will remain valid until 2021.

The EOJ said all electors with voter ID cards having issue dates of 2015 or earlier are required to request the renewal. It said no temporary voter ID card renewal centres will be established, therefore, electors will have to visit an EOJ constituency office to renew their information and have their photographs taken.

EOJ constituency offices will only facilitate renewals on weekdays, Mondays to Thursdays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and on Fridays 8:30 am to 2:00 pm, the commission said.

The EOJ also noted that the November 30, 2020 voters' list was published as scheduled with a total of 1,932,083 electors. It said an additional 19,422 persons were added to the list and are now eligible to vote in future elections.

The commission said voter ID cards for electors added to the November 30, 2020 voters' list are scheduled to become available by mid-December and should be collected by electors at the EOJ office in the constituency where they live.