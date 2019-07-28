Champions of WBA Elite League to be decided tonight

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The champions of the Western Basketball Association Elite League will be decided this evening when Falmouth Saints and Cricket Club Knights meet in the third and deciding game of their best of three final series at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, starting at 7:00 pm.

Falmouth Saints rebounded from their two-point loss in the first game on Wednesday to win Game Two on Saturday by 13 points 76-63 at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, forcing tonight's decider.

Falmouth, who are first time finalists, will go into the game high on confidence after dominating Saturday's game on defence against a sloppy Knights team that were beaten to the ball most of the game.

Nicholai Brown had a double-double of 15 points and 20 rebounds along with seven blocked shots for Falmouth who took over the game in the second quarter after they were tied at 14-all after the first period.

Cricket Club trailed early and were down 1-10 before rallying to score 10 points and take over the lead with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter.

They came out stronger in the second quarter, scoring the first four points but managed only nine points as Falmouth led by 11 points 34-23 at half time and were still ahead 53-43 going into the final quarter.

Player/coach Ricardo Brooks scored 20 points for Falmouth, Earldon Smith scored 14 points and had nine rebounds off the bench while Alex Levy scored 12 points.

Antonio Spence led the Knights with 17 points and nine rebounds, Jamoi Richards scored 14 points while Oshane Mothersill had 12 rebounds.

