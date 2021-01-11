WIPA, Grange mourn cricketer Vivalyn Latty-Scott

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) are mourning the passing of Jamaica and West Indies cricketer, Vivalyn Latty-Scott.

Latty Scott played for Jamaica and West Indies between 1973 and 1979, taking a five-wicket haul against Australia in 1976 on her Test debut in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Grange, in a statement today, said “Vivalyn we will always remember for the distinguished start to her West Indies career that saw her taking five wickets for a miserly 48 runs becoming at the time the only West Indian woman to have taken five wickets in an innings and one of only 13 players to have taken a five-wicket haul on debut.

“And as the records show, for that wonderful feat, Vivalyn was inducted into the University of the West Indies Cricket Hall of Fame. She certainly served Jamaica and West Indies cricket well.”

“On behalf of the Government, I express condolences to Vivalyn's family, relatives, friends, associates and to the cricket fraternity, in particular women's cricket,” said the minister.