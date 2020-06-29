WRHA awaits 166 COVID-19 test results for Norwood residents

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is awaiting test results for some 166 residents from the Norwood community in St James who were tested over the weekend for COVID-19.

Regional Director of WRHA, Errol Greene, disclosed that during a two-day period, which ended on Saturday, a total of 64 households within a 200-metre radius were visited.

"Seventeen immediately around the index case, and we got information from almost 300 persons, 280 to be exact. One hundred and sixty six persons were sampled and the results we are awaiting," added Greene.

On Friday, a team of 35 public health workers from St James visited the community and conducted house-to-house community surveillance and testing. Another team, consisting of 30 health workers including public health nurses, public health inspectors, community health aides and a mobile testing team from the Ministry of Health, went back into the area on Saturday.

The health officials' visit to the community was prompted by eight confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Norwood.

It is understood that an individual who arrived on the island on June 12, has infected eight family members. The suspected case and the eight family members are currently under quarantine in a state facility and another individual is in home isolation.

Additionally, Greene said two contacts of the eight have so far tested negative for the virus, while the results of another 11 are currently being awaited.

Anthony Lewis