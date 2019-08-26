Waite sacked as Arnett Gardens coach
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Jamaica's National assistant head coach Jerome Waite has been sacked by Arnett Gardens, OBSERVER ONLINE has been reliably informed.
Waite, who led Arnett Gardens to four titles in 2001, 2002, 2015 and 2017, has been replaced by former player Alex Thomas, who is now the head coach of Wolmer's Boys' School.
With the start of the Red Stripe Premier League just weeks away, the Observer understands that the Arnett Gardens' management believed Waite will not have enough time with the team because of his national duties with Janaica.
More information later.
Howard Walker
