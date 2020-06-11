Wanted man captured in Hunts Bay area

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Akeem Walcott, otherwise called 'Bingy', who was listed as wanted by the Denham Town police, has been captured.



The police reported that Walcott, who was wanted in connection with a murder case, was picked up during an operation in the Hunts Bay area yesterday.



People are being reminded that harbouring a wanted person at their home is an offence for which they can be prosecuted.

Similarly, people put themselves and their families at increased risks of attack by other criminals when they harbour a wanted person, the police said.



The public can share information on people listed as wanted or crimes by calling Crime Stop at 311.



