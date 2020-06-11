Wanted man captured in Hunts Bay area
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Akeem Walcott, otherwise called 'Bingy', who was listed as wanted by the Denham Town police, has been captured.
The police reported that Walcott, who was wanted in connection with a murder case, was picked up during an operation in the Hunts Bay area yesterday.
People are being reminded that harbouring a wanted person at their home is an offence for which they can be prosecuted.
Similarly, people put themselves and their families at increased risks of attack by other criminals when they harbour a wanted person, the police said.
The public can share information on people listed as wanted or crimes by calling Crime Stop at 311.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy