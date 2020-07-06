Water prohibition order to take effect Thursday — NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As drought conditions continue to affect the island, the National Water Commission (NWC) today announced that a prohibition order on non-essential use of water will take effect on Thursday.

This will remain in effect until further notice, said NWC on Twitter today. People will be prohibited from using NWC water for:

- Watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms.

- Refilling of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools for use other than normal domestic services.

- Washing of vehicles by the use of a hose.

- Watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages.

- Any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.

Individuals found in breach of this order could be fined or imprisoned for up to 30 days for failure to pay the imposed fine, said NWC.