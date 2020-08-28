Water truck driver one of two COVID-19 cases at NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission says two of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), with one of the cases resulting in the closure of the company's transport department on Marescaux Road in St Andrew.

According to NWC, the truck driver is in Montego Bay, St James and the second case has been traced exclusively to the said transport department.

“In keeping with the protocol published by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, measures have been taken to mitigate the spread of infection. All operations at our transport department have been suspended. The office is closed and deep cleaning and sanitisation activities have commenced,” the company said in a release yesterday.

NWC highlighted that the transport department is separated from the commercial offices at the Marescaux Road location and as such, “the commercial offices remain safe and will continue to serve our valued customers”.

However, customers are encouraged to use the company's online portal as an alternative.

“We must reiterate that we have implemented COVID-19 mitigation measures at all our commercial offices in keeping with the guidelines that have been established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“These measures include routine deep cleaning of the office spaces and areas where we serve the public; the establishment of hand sanitising stations are at various locations and the outfitting of our offices with social distance markers. There is also the mandatory requirement for the wearing of masks and temperature checks for customers and staff.

“Persons are continuously reminded to comply with the COVID-19 measures that have been implemented so that they and their families can remain safe,” the release continued.