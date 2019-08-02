Weekly Round-up: New owners for Fly Jamaica … Major drug busts… Boxing Bronze at PanAm Games
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A team of investors has taken over the operations of the problem-plagued Fly Jamaica Airways. The new owners, last Friday, have promised to address issues affecting the carrier, including the payment of salaries, outstanding debts and ticket refunds.
Meanwhile, the police along with the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard, between Sunday and Tuesday, seized more than 1,200 kilogrammes of cocaine worth more than $4.5 billion in Kingston and St Thomas respectively.
And on Wednesday four people were arrested following a police chase in Westmoreland during which the occupants of a truck, which was transporting 1,300 pounds of ganja, opened gunfire at lawmen before their vehicle crashed into three others.
In sport, Damion Brown provided Jamaica with its first medal at the Games when he won a bronze medal in boxing on Tuesday.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
