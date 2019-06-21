Paula Kerr Jarrett Wegman appointed Ambassador for Investment and Philanthropy
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the appointment of Paula Kerr Jarrett Wegman as Ambassador and Special Envoy for Investment and Philanthropy.
Minister Kerr Jarrett Wegman's appointment comes as the Government continues its focus on investments particularly from new and emerging markets to boost economic growth and job creation, said a statement from the Office of the Prime.
Kerr Jarrett Wegman, a lawyer with a Master's Degree from the University College London, in Law and Politics, has been a member of the Economic Growth Council since its inception where she did exceptional work to promote new investments to Jamaica.
Holness presented her with the instruments of appointment signed by the Governor General earlier this week during a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister.
Kerr Jarrett Wegman is a Director of Barrett Limited and also a Director on the Branson Centre for Entrepreneurship Board. She also is a humanitarian for the We Care for Cornwall Regional, a non-profit group which assists the Cornwall Regional Hospital with funding; and the Ambassador for the Western Campus of the University of the West Indies.
Holness said: “We believe Paula will assist Jamaica in opening new markets and add to the thrust in economic growth and job creation. We look forward to her continued service to Jamaica.”
