West Indies struggling on 15-5 at tea

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) -- West Indies were 15 for five in their second innings, having been set a victory target of 419, at tea on the fourth day of the first Test against India at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

India 297 (A Rahane 81, R. Jadeja 58, K L Rahul 44; K Roach 4-66, S Gabriel 3-71, R. Chase 2-58) and 343-7 declared (A Rahane 102., H Vihari 93, V Kohli 51; R Chase 4-132, K Roach 1-29) vs West Indies 222 (R. Chase 48, J Holder 39, S Hetmyer 35; I Sharma 5-43, M Shami 2-48, R Jadeja 2-64) and 15-5 (J Campbell 7; J Bumrah 3-6, I Sharma 2-8)

Match situation: West Indies need 404 more runs with five second innings wickets in hand.

Toss: West Indies