Westmoreland farmer nabbed on drug charges

ST MARY, Jamaica — A 52-year-old Westmoreland farmer has been arrested for alleged breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), lawmen assigned to the Area 2 Narcotics Division were on operation on the Oracabessa main road, St Mary about 8:00 am Wednesday when the saw the man driving a Toyota Hiace mini bus along the roadway.

The police said he was signalled to stop and he complied.

He was accosted, searched and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Upon closer examination of the vehicle, 16 knitted bags of compressed ganja weighing approximately 813 pounds were found inside the vehicle, CCU reported.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $3.2 million.

The accused's identity is being withheld pending further investigation and his court date is to be finalised.