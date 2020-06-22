Westmoreland man charged with murder of security guard

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have charged 34-year-old Renis Pringle, otherwise called 'Kushay', a construction worker of Broughton district, Little London, Westmoreland with murder.

Pringle is implicated in the Tuesday, May 19 death of 22-year-old Brian Gray, a security guard of Love Lane in West End, Negril. Gray was reportedly at his gate with family a member when Pringle approached on a motorcycle and allegedly shot him several times, killing him.

Following police investigations, Pringle was apprehended on Wednesday, June 3, and charged last Wednesday.

His court date is being finalised.