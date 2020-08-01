Westmoreland police release sketch of suspect in JN robbery

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Police have generated a photo of a suspect in the recent robbery at a Jamaica National Moneyshop in the parish on Tuesday.

The man is being asked to turn himself in to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station immediately.

The police are also asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying or locating the suspect to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-965-2232 police119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

During the robbery, which occurred at 11:40 am Tuesday, gunmen stole $3.2 million and escaped in a stolen taxicab.

A security guard was injured in the incident and his weapon stolen, the police said. No one else was injured.

One suspect was nabbed a day after the robbery. The lawmen said he was held with a 9mm pistol.