Residents disarm man who pulled gun during dispute

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Residents from Beeston Spring in Westmoreland handed over a .38 revolver along with three cartridges to the police on Thursday after disarming a man in the community.

Reports from the Bethel Town police are that about 8:00 pm, there was an altercation between two men when one of the men pulled a firearm.

On seeing the firearm, residents reportedly intervened and in the process of disarming him, he was injured with a machete. The firearm and ammunition were subsequently handed over to the police.

The injured man is admitted in hospital under police guard. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.