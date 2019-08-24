Residents disarm man who pulled gun during dispute
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Residents from Beeston Spring in Westmoreland handed over a .38 revolver along with three cartridges to the police on Thursday after disarming a man in the community.
Reports from the Bethel Town police are that about 8:00 pm, there was an altercation between two men when one of the men pulled a firearm.
On seeing the firearm, residents reportedly intervened and in the process of disarming him, he was injured with a machete. The firearm and ammunition were subsequently handed over to the police.
The injured man is admitted in hospital under police guard. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
