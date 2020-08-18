Wheelchair-bound woman among 10 to help JLP's Williams secure nomination

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Confined to a wheelchair, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporter Denise Hunt was one of 10 electors present to secure nomination for incumbent Fayval Williams in the St Andrew Eastern.

Hunt, who resides in August Town, said she could not miss the opportunity to assist with nominating Williams, who she described as the "best MP (Member of Parliament)".

That is because several contracts have rolled in from the MP, such as the removal of zinc fence and the sprucing up of walkways, she said.

"She don't discriminate. Mi inna wheel chair but mi still get mi contract. She is the best," said Hunt, shortly after Williams was duly nominated at Mona High School in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Williams, the current energy and technology minister, has dismissed talks labelling her as a "missing MP".

"I am comfortable; very comfortable. Look at my support outside. I have been here. No one can say I have been missing. I have been working," she told OBSERVER ONLINE ahead of the General Election scheduled for September 3.



Kimone Francis