White-faced capuchin monkey captured in Jack's Hill
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is confirming the capture of a non-native white-faced capuchin monkey sighted in Jack's Hill, St Andrew over the past few days.
NEPA said the monkey was successfully captured using baited traps yesterday and has been placed in quarantine by the Veterinary Services Division.
The monkey is to undergo a series of tests to determine if it is the host of diseases.
NEPA said it has been concerned and been tracking the increasing number of reports of monkey sightings across the island in recent months.
Reports were received from St Ann, St Elizabeth and St Andrew. All are being investigated.
Dr Osbil Watson, Chief Veterinary Officer, Veterinary Services Division said, “the division has always been concerned about the frequency of report of sightings of exotic animal species. This situation is no doubt of a direct threat to public health and safety as it relates to non-human primates, which have the potential to transmit pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites to humans.”
A joint decision will be taken by the NEPA and the VSD on the fate of the monkey once tests returns are received.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy