White-faced capuchin monkey captured in Jack's Hill

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is confirming the capture of a non-native white-faced capuchin monkey sighted in Jack's Hill, St Andrew over the past few days.

NEPA said the monkey was successfully captured using baited traps yesterday and has been placed in quarantine by the Veterinary Services Division.

The monkey is to undergo a series of tests to determine if it is the host of diseases.

NEPA said it has been concerned and been tracking the increasing number of reports of monkey sightings across the island in recent months.

Reports were received from St Ann, St Elizabeth and St Andrew. All are being investigated.

Dr Osbil Watson, Chief Veterinary Officer, Veterinary Services Division said, “the division has always been concerned about the frequency of report of sightings of exotic animal species. This situation is no doubt of a direct threat to public health and safety as it relates to non-human primates, which have the potential to transmit pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites to humans.”

A joint decision will be taken by the NEPA and the VSD on the fate of the monkey once tests returns are received.