Windies win toss, fielding vs India – 1st day, 2nd Test

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — West Indies won the toss and sent India in to bat on the opening day of the second Test at Sabina Park here Friday.

Off-spinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall and wicket keeper Jahmar Hamilton will make their debuts, Cornwall coming in at the expense of fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul and Hamilton replacing the injured Shai Hope.

India are fielding an unchanged XI from the first Test in Antigua which they won by 318 runs inside four days.

TEAMS:

WEST INDIES – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton (wkp), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

INDIA – Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wkp), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

UMPIRES: Richard Kettleborough, Paul Reiffel; TV – Rod Tucker.