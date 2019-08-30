Windies win toss, fielding vs India – 1st day, 2nd Test
KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — West Indies won the toss and sent India in to bat on the opening day of the second Test at Sabina Park here Friday.
Off-spinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall and wicket keeper Jahmar Hamilton will make their debuts, Cornwall coming in at the expense of fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul and Hamilton replacing the injured Shai Hope.
India are fielding an unchanged XI from the first Test in Antigua which they won by 318 runs inside four days.
TEAMS:
WEST INDIES – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton (wkp), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
INDIA – Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wkp), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
UMPIRES: Richard Kettleborough, Paul Reiffel; TV – Rod Tucker.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy