Woman, two children murdered in Hanover — reports

HANOVER, Jamaica — Three people were murdered early this morning in Green Island, Hanover.



The Corporate Communication Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a suspect in the 7:00 am attack has been arrested.



The unit did not divulge further information surrounding the incident, however, reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the victims include a woman and two children.



Residents in the area have reported that the three were chopped to death.



More information later.