Woman arrested in St James gun find

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A woman was arrested in connection with the seizure of two 9mm firearms and two 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Bobman Hill, Lilliput in St James yesterday.

Reports from the Barrett Town police are that about 6:00 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises occupied by the woman was searched and one 9mm Trabzon Carandai pistol, a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition and one Browning 9mm pistol were found wrapped in a sock under the staircase of the dwelling.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld, was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.