Woman dies after fire set to shop with her locked inside

ST ANN, Jamaica — A 31-year-old woman died today after her husband allegedly set fire to their shop with her locked inside over a week ago.

According to police reports, Racquel Rattary and her husband reportedly had a disagreement about 12:00 am on Saturday, August 1 over money raised from the opening of their shop in Civil Settlement, St Ann.

It is said that the man poured gasoline into the shop and in a bid to stop him, Rattary went inside after which he set fire to the structure and locked her inside.

Residents reportedly summoned the police and fire brigade after hearing screams. Rattary was found among rubble when the cooling down operation was conducted.

She succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Her husband is currently in police custody and is facing a murder charge.

The police said his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.