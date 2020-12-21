Woman shot dead, partner injured in St Ann

DAVIS TOWN, St Ann — A woman was killed and her partner hospitalised after armed men opened gunfire through a window of their house early Monday morning.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, has been identified as Kalaesha Taylor.

Residents called the police after hearing what sounded like gunshots about 5:00 am.

When lawmen visited the scene, they discovered the bullet-riddled body of the woman, while her partner was taken to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing but residents theorise that the shooting may be linked to a dispute involving Taylor's partner.

Shaloy Smikle