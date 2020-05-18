Work-from-home order to end May 31

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government intends to allow people to return to work when the current work-from-home orders expire at the end of May.

This is with the exception of the vulnerable population, which includes people aged 65 and over and those with comorbidities.

The work-from-home measure was put in place to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Holness said all the normal infection prevention and safety protocols, which include social distancing and hand sanitisation, would need to be in place for the June 1 resumption.

He also said the various protocols for factories, workplaces, banking halls, etc are being developed in conjunction with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

The prime minister was speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House this evening.