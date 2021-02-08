 Work resumes on south coast highway

Monday, February 08, 2021

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Work today resumed on a section of the US$188-million May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the east-west corridor of Highway 2000, following two weeks of being halted by residents of Redberry.
 
The residents had protested over concerns about dust and noise nuisances.
 
Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern, Robert Chin, told OBSERVER ONLINE this afternoon that the residents have been reassured.
 
"The work has restarted in the Porus area of Redberry. Myself and the Councillor for the area, Claudia Morant- Baker met with the residents last week and coming out of that the residents felt reassured that their concerns and issues have not fallen on deaf ears," he said.
 
He said the residents have since formed a citizens' association.
 
The contractor for the highway construction, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), placed water tanks in the community to alleviate the lack of potable water there.
 
The US $188 million project is set to be completed next year October.
 
Kasey Williams 

