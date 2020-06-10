Would-be robbers beaten by mob in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police say a homemade firearm was found in bushes in St Ann after a mob set upon would-be robbers yesterday.

According to a police report, the men allegedly tried to rob residents in Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios in the parish but were held and beaten.

The would-be robbers reportedly escaped from the mob and the firearm was subsequently found in the area about 11:00 am.

The weapon was handed over to the Ocho Rios police.

Investigations continue.