Young woman found wandering in Mannings Hill

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The Stony Hill police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the parents/guardians of a young woman, believed to be in her late teens, who was found wandering in the Mannings Hill district in St Andrew today.

Reports are that the teen, who appears to be mute, was found about midday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall and was dressed in a grey blouse and a pair of jeans shorts.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the parents/guardians of this teen is being asked to contact the Stony Hill police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.