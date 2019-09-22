Phillips vows to continue tackling corruption, transform education sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips says the Opposition will not let up on the issue of corruption.

Speaking at the PNP's 81st annual conference now underway at the arena in Kingston, Dr Phillips said the Opposition expects that arrests will emanate from the various corruption scandals which have rocked the Jamaica Labour Party Government over the last couple of years.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that transformation of the education system will be the main priority of the next PNP administration.

Dr Phillips reaffirmed the party's commitment to expanding opportunities in tertiary education and ensuring that the first child in every family that qualifies for university is awarded a full scholarship.

He promised that the PNP would also transform the quality of education in underperforming schools.

The Opposition leader also vowed that his party will pass a Paternity Leave Law in an effort to improve family life.

Alphea Saunders