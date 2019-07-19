Netball World Cup: Sunshine Girls beat Zimbabwe, book fifth-place clash with Malawi
LIVERPOOL, England — The Sunshine Girls beat Zimbabwe 77-47 in their Netball World Cup clash at M&S Bank Arena on Friday to confirm their fifth-place play-off match against Malawi on Sunday.
The Sunshine Girls pounced on Zimbabwe from the outset and created a 23-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
They tightened the defensive screws in the second quarter, allowing only nine goals during that 15-minute period to stretch their advantage 47-24 at half time.
The Jamaicans were not as dominant in the third quarter, but were still good enough for a 59-38 lead entering the fourth and final period before coasting to victory.
Teams:
Zimbabwe — Pauline Jani, Ursula Ndlovu, Ndaizivel Madzikangava, Patricia Mauladi, Claris Kwaramba, Felisitus Kwangwa, Rudo Karume.
Subs: Sharon Bwanali, Sharleen Makusha, Adelaide Muskwe, Perpetua Siyachitema, Joice Takaidza.
Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Nicole Dixon, Adean Thomas, Vangelee Williams, Jodi-Ann Ward, Kadie-Ann Dehaney.
Subs: Romelda Aiken, Stacian Facey, Rebekah Robinson, Shamera Sterling, Khadijah Williams.
Sanjay Myers
