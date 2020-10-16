Man charged in Payne Avenue shooting

KINGSTON Jamaica — The police have charged a man with the offences of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he was identified as a suspect in a gun attack on Payne Avenue, Kingston 11 on Friday, June 05.

Charged is 25-year-old Anthony Richards, otherwise called 'Dabbi Dabbi', of Kirk Avenue, Havendale in Kingston 8.

Reports are that about 9:40 pm, the two complainants were among a group of people at a shop in the area purchasing food when a white motorcar drove up and armed men aboard opened gunfire at the crowd. It was later discovered that the complainants were shot in the leg.

Subsequent investigations identified Richards as a suspect and he was later arrested and charged after being interviewed.

His court date is to be finalised.