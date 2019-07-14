Unidentified body found in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on Marl Lane in Kingston, the police have said.
The body is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) long. It was clad in a pink blouse, white shorts, a pair of black slippers and is believed to be in its late thirties.
Reports are that about 5:45 am yesterday, residents stumbled upon the body and alerted the police.
On their arrival, the body was observed lying on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the face. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.
Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Criminal Investigations Branch, are probing the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
Meanwhile, investigators are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them in identifying the body to contact the Kingston Central C.I.B at 876-922-5076, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
